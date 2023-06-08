Steelbacks slip to eighth - but remain just two points off top of bonkers Blast table

Following Wednesday night's results, the section is now tighter than ever, with Durham the new leaders on run-rate following defeats for nearest rivals Worcestershire Rapids and Birmingham Bears.

It all means that just two points separates Durham at the top to the Steelbacks in eighth place, with rock-bottom Leicestershire Foxes still not out of contention.

The top six are all locked on eight points, with top two Durham and Rapids having played a game less than the Steelbacks, Bears, Yorkshire Vikings and Notts Outlaws the same number of games, and fourth-placed Lightning one more.

Northants and Derbyshire Falcons have six points, with the Foxes, who have won just one game, only a further four points behind.

There is one North Group game scheduled for Thursday night, with leaders Durham travelling to Notts.

The section is as wide open as it can be, and Steelbacks know they can enhance their qualification chances significantly with a win at third-placed Bears on Friday night (start 6.30pm).

It is a little more than a week since Birmingham left Wantage Road top of the table and with a 100 per cent record after four games following an impressive 21-run win, but it has all gone pear-shaped for them since.

Derbyshire Falcons' Leus du Plooy hammered 66 from just 25 balls to condemn Birmingham Bears to a third straight defeat

The Bears have gone on to lose their next three games, two of them at Edgbaston, and on Wednesday night they failed to defend 203 for seven on home soil, with Derbyshire beating them by six wickets with three balls to spare.

Leus Du Plooy was the Falcons hero, thrashing 66 not out from just 25 balls.

The Bears' losing run has coincided with the return to action of skipper and England star Moeen Ali, who missed the opening four wins on IPL duty. Bears have yet to win with him in the side.

Moeen will be available for selection to play against the Steelbacks before joining up with the England squad on Monday after he was recalled to the Test team ahead of next week's Ashes series against Australia that starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

The Steelbacks travel to Edgbaston on Friday night

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is also available to play against the Steelbacks.

Following the trip to the Bears, the Steelbacks will have a full week off as they are without a fixture in the round of County Championship matches being played.