Zoe’s dancers dazzle at Daventry care home

Dazzling dancers visited a care home in Daventry and entertained residents.

Children from Papillon School of Dance, based in Guilsborough and Creaton, performed for residents at Longlands Care Home in Daventry.

They staged a pre-Christmas ballet and physical theatre performance at the home.

Zoe Dando, principal at Papillon School of Dance, said it was a magical atmosphere and everybody enjoyed the performance.

“It was immensely enjoyed by the residents and performers alike,” she said.

“The children’s ages ranged from eight to 14 years and they performed for 40 minutes.”