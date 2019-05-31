Your Views - this week’s letters to the Daventry Express

brexit

Huge thanks for electing us

We would like to thank the people of the East Midlands who elected us to fight for Brexit.

A huge thanks must also go out to all the volunteers who helped across the region during the campaign.

Following the result of the 2016 Referendum to leave the EU, these elections should not have been held - democracy and trust have been betrayed by the Westminster political parties once again. The clear response from the East Midlands is that it is time to leave.

The Brexit Party aims to change politics for good and to rebuild trust in democracy. We are determined to make your voices heard and respected. The Government and the political class must honour the wishes of the people to leave the EU.

As your MEPs, we will do all we can to positively represent and champion the people and interests of the East Midlands and our country.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Jonathan Bullock and Matthew Patten

Brexit Party MEPs for the East Midlands

volunteering

Amazing people are changing lives

Across Northamptonshire are amazing people who are helping to transform young lives by taking action with The Children’s Society. This Volunteers Week (June 1-7), we would like to thank each and every one of them.

Right now there are 5,430 children living in Northamptonshire classed as children ‘in need’ and sadly this number continues to increase steadily.

We help thousands of children and young people in many different ways; including those affected by poverty, mental health issues and victims of criminal or sexual exploitation.

In the past year nearly 10,000 volunteers gave us their time, contributing an incredible 478,000 hours. There are a variety of ways to help, from supporting young people directly in our services, volunteering in our shops, organising events, taking part in challenges, campaigning, donating, or increasing local awareness of our work.

If you are inspired to get involved, contact us on 0300 303 7000 or supportercare@childrenssocety.org.uk we’d love to talk to you.

The need is great and every hour volunteered, every campaign action taken, every donation made makes a real difference.

Nick Roseveare

Chief executive officer of The Children’s Society

nursing

We need fresh and radical ideas

I read with interest that the NHS is to begin a global recruitment drive for tens of thousands of foreign nurses.

Reports state the Philippines, India, Ireland and Australia, will be targeted.

I agree gaps in the NHS should be filled but I have repeatedly said we should be looking at fresh and radical ways to train nurses within the UK – both those starting out in the career and others who would like to re-train.

We need more imaginative thinking in how we train our nurses and be more creative about the training and opportunities we present.

The nursing degrees are often prohibitive to people for many reasons and we need to be more positive over how we can recruit nurses from this country and offer them a fair chance in training and opportunities.

Margot Parker

Former East Midlands MEP