Your views - letters to the Daventry Express

Transplants

Could you help someone to live?

The law around organ donation in England is changing. From spring 2020 all adults in England will be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die, unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

We want everybody in Northamptonshire to get ready for the change in the law by taking a moment to think about organ donation, making their organ donation decision and sharing that decision with family and friends.

During Dying Matters Awareness Week (May 13 to 19) we want to raise awareness of what’s changing from spring 2020 and the choices available to everyone. We’re asking people to get ready for the change.

Those covered by the new law will still have a choice about whether they want to be an organ donor – you can opt in or opt out.

Your family will always be involved to ensure any recorded decision reflects your last known decision so please talk to them.

Organ donation is and will always be, a precious gift and one donor can save or transform the lives of up to nine people and help many more people if they also donate tissue.

Have you decided whether you want to be a lifesaving organ donor? Have you told your family?

If you haven’t already, please make your choice, register it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family.

To find out more, and to register your organ donation decision, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

If you can’t find the answer to any questions you may have on the website, please call our hotline on 0300 303 2094.

Anthony Clarkson

Director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant

development

Noise, dust and general pollution

This is a condensed version of what I remember about living with the threat of Bucton Fields development just over my back fence.

It first started in 2007 when Daventry council informed us that the farmland at the back of us was being offered up for house building.

As we had been living in the same house for about 30 years it came as a bit of a shock but we decided to fight the planning permission. We joined other people but the trouble was that we lived in Northampton and the building land was part of Daventry .

At the first planning meeting that I attended at Daventry the proposal was thrown out.

The great jubilation was short- lived.

A few weeks later we were told that the builders had decided to appeal so another meeting was called with the committee being told that to contest the appeal could cost up to £100,000 – so this time it was passed.

Read into that what you will, but it has been downhill ever since .

We have now got all sorts heavy equipment digging up the field just have to wait and see what happens next, quite apart from lots of noise, dust, and general pollution.

Keith Mills

Northampton