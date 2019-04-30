Your views - letters to the Daventry Express

politics

Why was Boris school speaker?

We need an explanation of why Boris Johnson was invited to speak to students at the Parker Academy in Daventry last week.

Although Mr Johnson claims he was invited by our MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, it is not the job of an MP to determine what happens in our schools, and schools are not there to provide platforms for politicians in the run-up to important elections.

I am all for young people being exposed to political debates, but schools surely have an obligation to ensure political balance in the way they introduce their students to politics. I would be interested to know whether the Parker Academy now intends to invite representatives from other parties (and Conservatives with views different from those of Boris Johnson and our MP) to speak to students.

Cllr Ken Ritchie

Barby

environment

Country park looks wonderful

As a regular user of Daventry Country Park, I would like to thank whoever is responsible for all the work that has recently been done.

The clearing and tidying has made such a wonderful difference, and hopefully visitors to the park will appreciate all the hard work that has been done. It has opened up areas that up to now have been hidden, and shows off the area to its best. Thank you again.

Linda Reid

By email

football

Thanks for a day to remember

A big thank you to the supporters of Daventry Town Football Club for making our Derby match with Rugby Town a day to remember with the presentation of the Premier League Trophy after a 3-0 win in our last home game of the season.

Thanks to Rugby Town players in their guard of honour before the match in welcoming the champions on to the pitch, what followed was a keenly contested match played in the right spirit of two old adversaries and everyone at DTFC wish you all the very best for the future and hope that it won’t be long before the local derby will be a date in our season again.

Our final league game is away to second placed Deeping Rangers where we look to keep our unbeaten away from home record.

It has been a unbelievable achievement over the last three years and thanks to everyone involved with Daventry Town Football Club.

Steve Tubb

Chairman of Daventry Town Football Club

health

It’s time to talk about dementia

I’m sure many of your readers will know of someone or are directly affected by dementia – in Northamptonshire more than 8,000 people are living with the condition.

Our research shows that every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia.

Despite almost all of us knowing someone affected, two-thirds of people living with dementia report feeling isolated and lonely.

Many people are worried about ‘saying the wrong thing’ to someone with dementia, yet a friendly face or listening ear can make the world of difference.

This Dementia Action Week (May 20-26) Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging everyone to take action by starting a conversation; whether it’s calling a relative with dementia or visiting a neighbour, it’s time to start talking!

Events will be taking place across Northamptonshire.

Visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW to find your nearest, to learn more about dementia and to find out how you can get involved.

Helen Crawford

Alzheimer’s Society services manager in Northamptonshire