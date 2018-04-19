Your chance to have your say on hate crime cases at public meeting with Northamptonshire Police

Members of the public are invited to attend the Northamptonshire Police Hate Crime Review Panel next week and give their opinion on hate crime cases were handled.

The panel meets on a quarterly basis to review closed hate crime cases and examine how the case was managed from the first point of contact with police to its conclusion.

The aim of the panel is to gather feedback, both positive and negative, to help improve the force’s service to victims, as well as identify some of the benefits and barriers encountered when dealing with outside agencies.

The panel, made up of representatives from Northamptonshire Police, local community safety partnerships and other partner organisations, is set to discuss an anonymised case on Wednesday, April 25, between 6pm and 8pm.

The meeting will take place in Northampton and any members of the public who wish to attend to observe the panel must register their interest by 5pm on Monday, April 23, by sending an email to news@northants.police.uk

The location will then be communicated to those who have registered.