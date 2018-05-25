Youngsters put through their paces to be part of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets

Potential new recruits for Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) have taken on a series of challenges to show they have what it takes to join the scheme.

Open to teenagers aged 13 to 18, NESC is a joint partnership between the county’s police, fire and ambulance cadets, and gives young people the chance to learn about and actively support the work of the emergency services.

One of the assessment sessions

Following an application window in April, 150 shortlisted candidates were invited to two assessment evenings at Wootton Hall, Northampton, which is the joint headquarters of Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Applicants were given three tasks to complete, including making a giraffe out of newspaper, and were assessed on their communication, teamwork, engagement and problem-solving skills.

NESC executive director Ann-Marie Lawson attended the selection events and was full of praise for the would-be cadets and those already within the scheme who helped to run them.

She said: “Both assessment events went extremely well, thanks to the support of senior cadets, unit commanders, volunteer leaders and NESC board members.

“All the applicants actively participated in the tasks set, and the selection committee were really impressed with the enthusiasm, ingenuity and teamwork demonstrated.

“We look forward to welcoming our new intake later this year.”

The 120 successful candidates will be notified by letter within two weeks, and will join one of the scheme’s six units in September.

The next NESC recruitment window will open in March 2019.

For more details go to www.nescadets.co.uk.