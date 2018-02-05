Young Daventry squash players back on court

The Northants & District Junior Grand Prix got back into action with round four taking place at Dallington Squash Club in Northampton.

A new record was set with 62 entrants, beating the first round’s attendance by two.

With only three courts on which to get more than 120 games played, the organisers had their work cut out marshalling the competitors and keeping track of all the scores, but the day was a huge success with lots of smiling faces and a great competitive spirit providing a terrific atmosphere.

Northants SRA chairman, Mike Broadbent, said: “It’s amazing, I really didn’t think it would take off like this.

“The reaction from players, parents and coaches has far exceeded my expectations and it just goes to show that as long as they know where to be and when, there are lots and lots of kids who want to play squash.

“We’ve now had 87 children, ranging in age from six to 16, play in this series at one time or another with a very strong core contingent of 45 who have played in three or more rounds. This time we also welcomed four players from Carlton Squash Club from just over the border in Bedfordshire, so the number of clubs now involved stands at eight. But I could do none of it without the army of volunteers who are so vital in getting each round completed.”

The series now moves on to Diana’s in Wellingborough on February 24, where there will also be a contingent of top young players from the La Rochelle club in attendance.

Mike added: “We have a link with them so we’ve set up a junior exchange programme.

“I think our kids will learn a lot from the La Rochelle juniors and their coach, who are here for a weekend of playing, coaching, and fun. It’ll make the next Grand Prix even busier but I can’t wait.”