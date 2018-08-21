'You've got red on you': Northamptonshire boy's Shaun of the Dead birthday cake goes viral on Twitter

A birthday cake for a Northamptonshire boy's 18th birthday went viral on Twitter this week after it was spotted by UK film giant Edgar Wright.

Complete with a splattered Cornetto and "red" on the shirt, the tribute cake to Shaun of the Dead was made by Pam McCallion, from Charwelton, for a friend's son's 18th birthday.

But when mum Stephanie Aldridge tweeted a snap of the cake at the director of the Cornetto Trilogy Edgar Wright, it was shared by the legendary UK filmmaker as well as by lead actor Nick Frost.

Since it was posted on August 16, the tweet has been liked 3,390 times and has been seen by over 47,000 people.

Director Edgar Wright wrote: "Love it... does it come with a cricket bat?"

The cake was crafted by Pam for the 18th birthday of Stephanie's son Jack, who says it is his favourite film.

Pam said: "I was really pleased to see that so many people liked it. I was really chuffed."