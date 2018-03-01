'You resign'... 'No, you resign': Tories clash on social media over Northamptonshire's most controversial budget

Conservative fallout over the most controversial budget ever set at Northamptonshire County Council has hit new levels after a public Twitter row involving the leader.

Yesterday the Tory-led authority approved a £40 million raft of cuts affecting 21 libraries, winter gritting and bus routes around the county among a host of other measures.

The fiery meeting saw Conservative members call on their own cabinet to resign - with one councilor saying he was "ashamed" of the way the party's finance chief had addressed the public.

The fallout spilled over into social media yesterday as well.

Councillor Jason Smithers, one of three Tories to vote against the budget yesterday, directly demanded the council leader Heather Smith call it a day.

Councillor Smithers tweeted: "@LeaderNCC cllr Smith why don't you just throw in the towel just go before you cause anymore damage to the reputation of the council. You and some members of your cabinet have failed. I hope that the SFO (Serious Fraud Office) is brought in to investigate your conduct. #failedleadership."

The councillor for Higham Ferrers, elected to the seat in a recent by-election, was given a swift rebuttal from the council leader.

"Why dont you resign?" she replied on Twitter. "I have never come across a Conservative Councillor like you before. Your behaviour in the short few days since your election has demonstrated how unsuitable you are to represent anyone."

But it did not stop there.

"Ouch I'm sorry if you don't care for my style cllr Smith," Councillor Smithers tweeted in response.

"One thing I will do is always put the needs of the people before my own empire building. We are dealing with real people with real lives and our actions effect these people. I wish you well in your new job."

The Twitter spat yesterday came as library staff across the county learned many premises would be reduced to opening just {https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/revealed-the-libraries-in-northamptonshire-now-open-for-just-one-day-a-week-after-county-hall-cash-crisis-1-8397950|one day a week| immediately, due to he emergency spending controls in place at One Angel Square.