World medallist VIP at Daventry school

Pupils and staff at Daventry’s Newnham Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, have taken part in an exclusive gymnastics masterclass with European, Commonwealth, Olympic and World medallist Kristian Thomas.

The event, held at the school, was an opportunity for pupils to spend the day with the 2012 Team GB European Gold medallist and Olympic Bronze medallist.

Kristian, who was inducted into the British Gymnastics Hall of Fame this year, delivered an inspirational assembly and wowed the pupils and staff with his gymnastics skills.

After talking more about life as a professional athlete, Kristian ran gymnastics sessions for every class, from Reception right through to Year 6. Newnham then opened its doors to other schools for an after-school gymnastics club.