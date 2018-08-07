Woodford trailer stolen from Daventry industrial estate

A 16ft Woodford trailer was stolen from a Daventry industrial estate.

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the burglary in Lanchester Way, on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate.

Sometime between 5pm on Friday, August 3 and 8.30am the following day, offender/s forced the lock to the gate of the premises and stole the trailer.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 08000367957.