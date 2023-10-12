Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle collision on A5 in Northamptonshire
A number of other people sustained non life-threatening injuries
A woman has been taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened around 6.10pm on Wednesday (October 11), at Watford Gap – the junction of the A5 with Daventry Road and the B5385.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It was a three-vehicle collision, with one woman taken to NGH with a suspected back injury and a number of other injuries believed to be minor/non-life-threatening.”
Firefighter and paramedics were also in attendance.