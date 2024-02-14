Woman found in River Nene in village near Northampton identified as investigation continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman who was found in the River Nene in a village near Northampton has been identified.

A large police presence was seen in the Willow View and Mill Lane areas of Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday (February 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the discovery of the woman’s body, and a forensic post-mortem took place on Monday (February 12) and an appeal to identify the woman was released on Tuesday (February 13).

The woman who was found in the River Nene near Kislingbury has been identified.

Today (February 14), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that the woman has been identified and detectives are making contact with next of kin ahead of formal identification procedures taking place.

Detectives say they do not believe the woman’s death is suspicious but add that they “continue to piece together a timeline of events”.