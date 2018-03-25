Woman claims baby moisturiser ‘cured’ her psoriasis in 24 hours

A woman has claimed that a moisturiser designed for newborns has cured her of psoriasis within 24 hours of using it.

Laura Gray’s review of Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser with Shea & Cocoa Butter (250ml) has now gone viral with the post being shared 43,724 times and liked 13,000 times.

Laura Gray said in a Facebook post: “Needed to share this with you all. I suffer from Psoriasis, have done for years, I get it all up my arms, neck and chest and up until yesterday only hydrocortisone cream would get rid of it, but it’s really harsh and only pharmacists can give you it [sic].”

She added: “Yesterday my Mam told me try this baby moisturiser, I’m not joking 24 hours later my psoriasis is gone! Anyone suffering with psoriasis or eczema you need to try this ! £3.99 in Asda in the baby aisle or online at childsfarm.com [sic].”

The £4.00 cream is dermatologist and paediatrician approved and suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin according to the Hampshire based company who make the baby moisturiser. Childs Farm says their products are specifically designed for babies and newborns, with products only containing essential oils, natural detergents, natural moisturisers and natural preservatives. Their range also includes baby wash, bath bubbles, shampoo and hair and body wash.

Childs Farm said in a statement: “As a small, British company, we are also overwhelmed by Laura’s post.

“We want to help in any way we can to keep Laura comfortable, but to ensure other sensitive skin sufferers know where to get the products.”

The Childs Farm moisturiser is available to buy in Asda, Boots, Tesco, Morrisons, Superdrug, Lloyds and Ocado.