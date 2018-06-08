Win tickets to see the Women’s Tour stage finish in Daventry

Enjoy a day full of excitement watching professional elite cyclists!

To celebrate an exciting day of cycling in Daventry on June 14, we have teamed up with Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine to give one lucky fan the chance to win two VIP tickets for the OVO Women’s Tour of Britain stage 2 finish.

The winner and a friend will have full access to the hospitality area which will open at 11.45am on the day.

The hospitality area offers the chance for VIP guests to enjoy a unique view of Britain’s only international level stage race for women, The Women’s Tour.

Guests will be served a buffet lunch with a selection of complementary food and drink. The tickets also include an official Tour Programme.

Eisberg are continuing their support of cycling again this year as proud sponsors of the Tour de Yorkshire, OVO energy Tour Series, OVO energy Women’s Tour of Britain and OVO energy Men’s Tour of Britain, as well as sponsoring two professional teams across the Men’s and Women’s peloton Canyon Eisberg and Storey Racing.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of VIP tickets to the finish of the Women’s Tour stage in Daventry, just answer the following question:

What is the name of the alcohol-free wine company which is sponsoring the Women’s Tour?

Send your answer, name and contact details including email address, to competitions@northantsnews.co.uk, putting Women’s Tour Rushden in the subject line, by 5pm on Monday, June 11.

Terms & conditions:

Prize is one pair of VIP tickets to the OVO Women’s Tour of Britain for stage 2 finish on Thursday, June 14.

Hospitality opens at 11.45am and winner will need to give the name given to them on arrival. UK residents only

Travel and accommodation costs are not included as part of the prize.

Winner must provide photo ID evidence of age. It is an outdoor event so the winner must dress accordingly.

There is no cash alternative. Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine reserves the right to change the prize to that of an equivalent value.

For terms and conditions visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

To view our privacy policies visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/cookies-policy.