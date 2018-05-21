WI celebrations at Daventry Museum

Visitors to Daventry Museum took a step back in time to learn about the Women’s Institute.

The museum welcomed more than 60 visitors to the Daventry WI exhibition celebrating 100 years of Northamptonshire’s Women’s Institutes.

Members of Daventry and other local WIs enjoyed colourful displays of artistic and beautifully crafted handmade items.

Daventry Mayor Lynne Taylor said she found it interesting exploring the new exhibits too.

Children can get involved in the exhibition, which is ongoing, with colouring in and by taking part in the WI Museum Quiz.

The next Saturday open day of the WI exhibition is Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibition runs for a month and is also open from Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

WI members are involved in a number of activities and help where they can in the community.

Daventry WI Knitting and Sewing Group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church Hall, Daventry.

They have been knitting little jackets and hats for Gosset Ward, the Special Care Baby Unit at Northampton General Hospital.

The WI meets at The Methodist Church Hall, Golding Close, at 2pm on the third Wednesday in the month.

For more information contact Bridget Pointing (president) on (01327) 301749 or Jean Gosling (secretary) via jean@sigmah.com

The Daventry Timken WI ladies meet every second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm at the Mayfield Park Sports Centre.

For more information contact Margaret Daynes (president) on 07714 326900 or email redpuma52@aol.com