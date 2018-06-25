Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

APRIL 26:

Charles Melville, aged 37, of King Street, Long Buckby, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Milton Mugedza, aged 33, of Hervey Street, Northampton, driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Benhilda Mugugu, aged 40, of Insignia Close, Northampton, driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone; fined £16, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Patrick O’Connor, aged 76, of Greville Avenue, Northampton, driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Chihai Oleg, aged 34, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Francisco Paun, aged 19, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty. No insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points. No test certificate; no separate penalty.

Marius Peto, aged 29, of Talan Rise, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Spiru Rosoga, aged 31, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Jules Rutherford, aged 23, of Middleton Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

George-Catalin Sopu, aged 29, of Regent Street, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points. No test certificate; no separate penalty.

Andrew Stenhouse, aged 55, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Lisa Stewart, aged 41, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Jamie Stubbs, aged 26, of Far End, Northampton, driving at 81mph in a 70mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Cosmin Tanasie, aged 28, of Shard Close, Northampton, no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Ben Thody, aged 37, of Sentinel Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Owen Timberlake, aged 61, of Park Drive, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs of £85.

Tara Toseland, aged 41, of Burrows Vale, Brixworth, driving at 61mph in a 40mph zone; fined £440, surcharge £44 and costs £85, licence endorsed with four points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Marius Vasiu, aged 34, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, driving at 41mph in a 31mph zone; fined £180, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with four points.

Karl Vickers, aged 56, of Park Corner, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66 and costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Tomasz Wasniewski, aged 42, of Scholars Court, Northampton, driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Ellie Irons, aged 26, of Mill Meadow, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for six months, surcharge £20 and costs £250.

APRIL 27:

Dylan Clarke, aged 19, of Candleford, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue, fined £50.

Maris Kozirevs, aged 36, of Brook Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue.

Dean Sargent, aged 36, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue.

Craig Smith, aged 30, of Turner Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue.

Aiden Johnson, aged 33, of no fixed abode, burglary; jailed for 18 weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £220. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence for burglary, theft and failure to surrender; jailed for a total of 15 weeks concurrent.