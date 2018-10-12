Where you can see firework displays across Northamptonshire for 2018

We bring you the biggest fireworks guide around featuring events across Northamptonshire for 2018.

NORTHAMPTON

Events across Northants for 2018

Event: The biggest display in Northampton, organised by Northampton Borough Council

Where: The Racecourse, Northampton

Date: Sunday, November 4

Time: 2-7.30pm

Cost: Free

Fun stuff & food: Fairground rides and food stalls, then DJ’s from Heart FM will kick off the evening’s entertainment at 4.30pm.

Popular local covers band Pure Genius will take to the stage at 5pm, followed by a fire performance and glow show at 5.45pm and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Parking: There is no onsite parking, but visitors can park at St Michael’s multi-storey and the Upper Mounts surface car parks, which are only a 10-15 minute walk from the Racecourse.

Footpaths across the Racecourse between St George’s Avenue and Trinity Avenue to the Kettering Road will be closed from 9am on Sunday morning while fireworks are being set up.

There will also be some disruption to roads surrounding the park from 2pm onwards as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

More information about the fireworks display can be found at www.northampton.gov.uk/fireworksinformation

*****************************************************

Event: Movie themed firework night

Where: Duston Mill, Sixfields

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 4pm

Cost: £5 entry, under 4s free

Fun stuff & food: Funfair, beer tent, stilt walkers, fire eaters, hog roast, live mus

Tickets: Book here

*****************************************************

Event: Bonfire Night at Boughton Pocket Park

Where: Boughton Pocket Park, Humfrey Lane

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: 4:30-6:30pm (fireworks 5.30pm by Titanium Fireworks)

Cost: £3.50 in advance, £5 on the gate - available from Smiths Farm Shop or email - boughtonpocketpark@yahoo.co.uk. Under 2s free

Food & fun stuff: Food, beverages and glowsticks sold in aid of the Boughton Pocket Park are only on sale inside the park. Any vendors outside are not associated with the charity.

Food provided by Saults of Spratton. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, sweet treats, soft drinks

Tickets: Limited tickets available. Tickets are non-refundable



Parking: Please park with car. Don't block driveways or access for emergency vehicles

*****************************************************

Event: Roade FC Fireworks Display 2018 Roade Village

Where: Roade Football Club

Date: Friday, November 2

Time: Funfair 6pm, fireworks 7.30pm, bonfire lit at 7pm

*****************************************************

Event: Fireworks night at Billing Aquadrome

Where: Billing Aquadrome, Northampton

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: TBC

Cost: £10 per car (including 4 passengers), additional tickets £5 each. Plus £5 parking charge.

Tickets/more information: Click here

*****************************************************

Event: Compton Estates Club Bonfire Night

Where: Compton Estates Club, Castle Ashby Village, Northampton, NN7 1LJ (opposite the old Falcon Hotel)

Date: Friday, November 2

Time: Club open 7pm, fireworks 7.45pm

Cost: Free but donations appreciated on the gate

Fun stuff & food: Burgers, hot dogs, soup, beer and sweet stall

*****************************************************

KETTERING

Event: 17th annual Fireworks Display at Wicksteed Park

Where: Wicksteed Park

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: From 5pm, bonfire being lit 7.15pm, fireworks 8pm

Cost: Tickets are £4 until 29th October and £5 on the night. Babies under 12 months go free. All proceeds go to developing the park for the community.

There will be a free disco in the Pavilion after the Fireworks display.

Parking: Car parking is free however it is best to arrive early as it does get busy

Tickets: Book here

*****************************************************

Event: The Gunpowder Plot at Boughton House

Where: Boughton House, Kettering

Date: Saturday November 3 and Monday November 5

Time: Gates 6pm, main show starts 7.30pm

Cost: Tickets £15 each. Children under the age of 5 will not require a ticket

Please note, that all bookings will incur a £1.50 transaction fee; this is per booking and not per individual ticket

Tickets can also be purchased on the night of the event. However, previous events have sold out so booking in advance is highly recommended

Fun stuff & food: Back with a bang after one year off, The Gunpowder Plot returns to Boughton House for 2018. Witness a spectacular re-telling of the events of the 5th of November 1605 with large scale projections, breathtaking theatrical performances and a dramatic soundtrack, all rounded off with a stunning firework display over the grounds of the stately home

Organisers are working with a street food company and the will also be a licensed bar

Parking: Parking is free and will be guided by onsite stewards. The walk from the car park to the site entrance is approximately 10 minutes across the estate grounds

Tickets: Book here or call 01536 470470.

*****************************************************

CORBY

Event: Corby fireworks

Where: Corby Boating Lake, NN17 2UN

Date: Monday, November 5

Time:

6.30pm Torchlight Procession assembles at the Swimming Pool Car Park.

6.45pm Torchlight Procession moves off, led by the piper.

7.00pm The 2018 Corby Borough Council bonfire is lit.

7.30pm Firework Display starts

Cost: Free

Parking: Drivers should only use Town Centre Car Parks. Don't park by the roadside or on the verges near the Boating Lake. Suitable clothing and footwear should be worn and please bring a torch.

*****************************************************

Event: Brigstock Bonfire

Where: Brigstock Meadow

Date: Sunday November 4

Cost: Adults £3, children £2 (on the night £4/£2.50).

Time: Gates open with Guy competition at 5.30pm, bonfire 6pm, fireworks display 6.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Mulled wine, hot dogs and bar (no sparklers please)

*****************************************************

Event: Rockingham village bonfire night

Where: Rockingham Village Hall, Main St, Rockingham

Date: Monday, November 5

Time: 6.30-8.30pm

Cost: Free / donations welcome towards the running costs

Fun stuff & food: Barbecue

*****************************************************

RUSHDEN

Event: 51st Annual Firework Display

Where: Hall Park, Rushden

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: 6.30pm

Cost: Advance tickets - adults £5, child (aged 3-14) £3

Fun stuff: Live music, competitions and a firework extravaganza to amazing music and a light display

Tickets: Available from any Nene Valley Scout Group and vatious shops in the area

*****************************************************

Event: Fireworks Frenzy

Where: Santa Pod Raceway

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Main activities between 4 and 7pm

Cost: From £25 per car

Fun stuff & food: Live action including Podzilla the Monster Truck, stunt display, drifting, bonfire, funfair, catering and bar facilities, plus family entertainment.

Tickets: Book here

*****************************************************

WELLINGBOROUGH

Event: Annual firework display organised by Wellingborough RFC and Wellingborough Round Table

Where: Wellingborough RFC, Cut Throat Lane, NN29 7TZ

Date: Friday November 2

Time: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7.45pm

Cost: £10 per car, £3 per person (walk ins only)

Tickets: On the gate

Fun stuff & food: Bar, hog roast, sweet stall, barbecue, hot soup

Parking: Car park attendants for easy access and exit. Disabled parking available for blue badge holders

*****************************************************

DESBOROUGH

Event: Desborough Fireworks

Where: Desborough Leisure Centre

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7pm

Cost: Adults £4, under 18s £3

Fun stuff & food: Refreshments available

*****************************************************

DAVENTRY

Event: Daventry Town Council annual fireworks display with MLE Pyrotechnics

Where: Parker E-Act school

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Cost: Free

*****************************************************

Event: Flore Fireworks 2018

Where: Brodie Lodge Playing Field

Date: Friday, November 2

Time: 6-10pm. Candlelight procession 6pm from Scout Hut, Kings Lane, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Rides, food and drink, sweet treats

*****************************************************

Event: Hollowell Steam annual bonfire party

Where: Hollowell Steam Rally Field

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 5pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Cost: £1 per person

Food & fun stuff: Bar, food stalls, trade stalls, steam engines, vintage vehicles

*****************************************************

Event: Pattishall bonfire and firework display

Where: Pattishall Hall and Playing Fields. Hall directions - School Road, Astcote, near Pattishall, NN12 8NN

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates/cafe 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm

Cost: Adults £3, children (5-16yrs) £1, under 5s free

Food & fun stuff: Traditional bonfire (guys welcome) and fireworks set to music.

There will be a cafe selling hot food and a bar. Sweets and glowsticks on sale for children.

Parking/facilities: There is access for the disabled, parking and toilets available​

*****************************************************

Event: Kelmarsh Young Farmers Charity bonfire and fireworks in Crick

Where: Crick Boat Show field, NN6 7SQ

Date: Sunday, November 4

Time: Gates 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm

Cost: Adults £2

Fun stuff & food: Hot food and drinks

*****************************************************

TOWCESTER

Event: Ashton Primary School Fireworks In Association with Mens Own RFC

Where: Northampton Men’s Own RFC , Ashton

Date: Monday, November 5

*****************************************************

SILVERSTONE

Event: Silverstone Circuit stages 70th anniversary stunt and fireworks show

Where: Silverstone Circuit

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: The ticket is valid all day, allowing access to the racing from 8 am, as well as the evening entertainment that starts at 6pm.

Cost: Adults £12 in advance, £15 on the door, children (under 15) free

Tickets: Book here

Fun stuff & food: The entertainment combines a showcase of British motorsport with Silverstone’s heritage, taking visitors through the ages. Music of the decades will evoke memories of a bygone era and the evolution of motorsport with iconic race cars from the 70s through to present day, including a Surtees Formula 1, which will be a bit hit with all the race fans.

Paul Swift headlines the live action stunt show, with his record-breaking talent and amazing precision-driving sure to delight visitors with 40 minutes of heart pumping track action and an ‘Italian Job’ theme for this riveting entertainment.

The Stunt and Fireworks Show is rounded off with a fireworks extravaganza accompanied by music and lights.

Traditional Guy Fawkes Night fare, including burgers, hot dogs, hog roast, mulled wine, licensed bars

*****************************************************

FURTHER AFIELD

Event: Warwick Racecourse

Where: Warwick Town Bonfire

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 4.30pm with funfair, short 5-minute display for children 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm followed by main display

Cost: Adults and children over 15 - £7; children under 15 £1; On the gate adults and children over 15 £8; children 15 and under £2; infants under 3yrs old free, so it’s worth buying early.

Tickets: Book here

Parking: Entry is at the main entrance off Bread & Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road to the show and funfair.

*****************************************************

Please email alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk if you would like your fireworks event included in our 2018 guide