What is Northamptonshire County Council's former chief executive up to now?

The man formerly in charge of the county council landed himself an executive role at a finance company, months after his departure from the crisis-hit authority.

Dr Paul Blantern left the £185,000 a year post at the helm of One Angel Square in October, shortly after announcing plans to shut 21 libraries across the county in a desperate budget-saving bid.

There is no mention of Dr Blantern's role as chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council on his new biography.

During his seven-year tenure at the council the dad-of-two masterminded the authority's Next Generation model, intended to move council services over to a series not-for-profit companies to save money.

But the council simply did not have "the funding, the equity or the capital resources," to set up the scheme according to its then finance chief, which has now been canned.

Despite criticism over his handling of the financial collapse by Government inspector Max Caller, his departure by "mutual consent" saw Dr Blantern earn a payout of more than £100,000.

But the former council boss has now landed a role as chief executive officer for the company Obillex, which helps smaller companies acquire finance.

His biography on the firm's website states: "Paul has worked as a leader across organisations, for example establishing and was inaugural MD (managing director) of LGSS, one of the largest shared services ventures in UK local public sector and has appeared regularly on national media and has lectured on topics from shared services to leadership."

The biography goes on to state Dr Blantern, a PhD scientist, began his career in the water industry, before taking on a variety of "change programmes".

These, it states, included roles at Network Rail and as the chair of a Government taskforce on libraries.

However, his position at Northamptonshire County Council is not mentioned - except for a nod to his former role "as CEO of a large public authority."

Dr Blantern is reported to have joined the company in March, though his wage is not yet known.