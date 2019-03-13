What do you think about Daventry District’s polling stations?

Residents are invited to have their say on the suitability of polling stations across Daventry District.

Daventry District Council uses a variety of buildings as polling stations on election days, from village halls to community centres, a chapel, and even the front room of a house.

Councils use a variety of buildings as polling stations on election days like this caravan in Suffolk

It is holding a review to ensure the suitability of those venues and to make sure they are all accessible to all.

As part of that review, the council is inviting people to comment on how easy they find it to vote at polling stations currently used for elections.

People wishing to make a submission are asked to consider the location of polling stations, the suitability of the building and the ease of parking and access.

The council would also welcome suggestions for alternative or additional venues.

The submissions will help shape any proposals for change which will then be the subject of a public consultation later in the year.

Everyone in the district is invited to have their say but the council would particularly welcome representations from individuals or organisations with expertise in access for people with any type of disability.

Submissions can be made online by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/pollingplaces or in writing to Polling Places Review, Elections Team, Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP.

The deadline for submissions is 4.30pm on Friday, April 12.