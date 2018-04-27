What Daventry voters need to know for polling day

Daventry District Council is reminding voters what they need to know to have their say in the upcoming local elections.

On Thursday, May 3 residents in Daventry District will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at a local level.

Elections are taking place for a third of the 36 seats on Daventry District Council, as well as for a number of Parish Councils across the District. There is also a by-election for Walgrave Ward on the District Council, following the resignation of Cllr Ann Carter, and a Neighbourhood Planning Referendum in Woodford Cum Membris.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and residents should have received a card with details of their local polling station. They can check their polling station online by inputting their postcode at http://mapping.daventrydc.gov.uk

When voting at a polling station, it is helpful for people to take their polling card with them, but if they don’t have it they can still vote. The only exception to this rule is anonymous electors, who must present their poll cards in order to vote.

Polling station staff will give people ballot papers for the Daventry District Council elections as well as any parish or town council elections that are taking place in their area. Voters in Woodford will also receive a ballot paper for the Neighbourhood Planning Referendum.

Staff will not be able to give people ballot papers if they arrive at the polling station after 10pm.

Postal votes must be received by the Returning Officer by 10pm on Thursday, May 3. Anyone who has left it too late to post can drop it off at their polling station or at Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP.

Further information, including a Notice of Poll containing the locations of polling stations, can be viewed online at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections

Counting of the votes will take place overnight and the result will be published at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections and via Daventry District Council’s Twitter and Facebook accounts once declared.