Weather's getting hot, hot, HOTTER as weather-watchers predict 30C for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire could bask in the 30°C sunshine next with weather-watchers predicting a new heatwave is on the way.

County-based forecasters @NNweather say models show the mercury rising into the high-20s at the weekend and 31°C by Wednesday.

The Met Office's long-range weather forecast reveals temperatures are to be "very warm perhaps hot for a time" for the first part of next week.

A spokeswoman told The Sun: “We are looking at what could be hot conditions over the next few weeks, but it’s still very early to tell whether it will be the hottest June yet.

“High pressure is starting to build which should lead to fine and dry conditions, with the occasional showery and thundery outbreaks.

“We’re hopefully looking at what will be a very nice June indeed.”

Temperatures hit a high of 27.1°C at the Met Office weather station at Pitsford School on June 2 — the warmest day of the year so far.

Northamptonshire's parks and open spaces have been packed with people lapping up the sun

The hottest June temperature recorded at Pitsford was 31.9 °C on June 19, 2017.

Next week's heatwave is set for an abrupt end, however, with storms forecast further down the line.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "There are signs that less settled conditions could extend to other parts of the country with temperatures returning to nearer normal by the end of the week.