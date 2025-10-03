Yellow weather warning issued with winds up to 55mph as Storm Amy makes its way to Northamptonshire
The warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place from midnight on Saturday October 4 until 7pm, and covers the whole county.
The weather authority says Storm Amy will bring a period of strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales.
Delays to public transport and difficult driving conditions are included in the warning.
The Met Office also adds that inland areas could see gusts of wind of between 45 and 55 mph.
Heavy rain is expected in both Northampton and Kettering for the rest of Friday October 3 and into the early hours of Saturday, but it is then predicted to brighten up.
In parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, there is an amber warning in place on Friday as Storm Amy is expected to bring gusts between 60 and 70mph.