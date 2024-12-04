Yellow weather warning issued across Northamptonshire for rain and winds up to 50mph

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
A yellow weather warning for rain and winds up to 50mph has been issued across Northamptonshire.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8) and covers the whole of the county, as well as most of England and Wales.

The Met Office warns of “strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption”, including 40 to 50mph winds in inland areas.

According to the weather authority, there is also a small chance of longer public transport journey times, delays on roads, damage to buildings, flooding, spray on roads and power cuts.

Wind and rain is forecast for the weekend
Wind and rain is forecast for the weekend

Some communities across the county are still recovering from Storm Bert, which brought on severe flooding in some areas from Sunday November 24.

In Northampton, on Friday, there is more than a 60 percent chance of rain from 3pm. On Saturday December 7, there is more than a 40 percent chance of rain from midnight to midday. Sunday is currently looking drier.

