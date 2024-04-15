Yellow weather warning for wind as Northamptonshire hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning
A yellow weather warning is in place, as Northamptonshire sees adverse weather including torrential rain, thunder and lightning.
Met Office has issued the warning for wind for most of England, including all of Northamptonshire.
Following a bright and spring-like weekend, the warning is in place from 6.25am until 10pm today (Monday April 15).
On the Met Office website, the authority says: “Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday.”
Met Office also warns of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, as well as some bus and train services expected to be affected.
The warning comes as the county has been hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning – in parts – during the morning rush hour.
In Northampton and Kettering, rain is forecast for much of today, but the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.