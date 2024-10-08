Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place TODAY across Northamptonshire
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Northamptonshire.
The warning is in place today (Tuesday October 8) until 3am on Wednesday (October 9), and covers most of Northamptonshire, including Northampton, Daventry, Kettering, Wellingborough, Towcester and Corby.
The Met Office warns of “heavy showers and thunderstorms” causing “some localised disruption”.
The weather authority also warns of bad driving conditions, flooding to some homes and businesses, delays to public transport and the possibility of some short term power loss.
In Northampton and Kettering there is between a 50 and 90 percent chance of rain until 1am on Wednesday.