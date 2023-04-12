Will Northamptonshire get a ‘mini April heatwave’? Full long-range forecast for the rest of the month

It seems like we have waited a long time for some warmer weather in Northamptonshire this year, but spring might finally be here.

Although Northamptonshire is not expected to see highs of 25C - like other areas of the UK - we are forecast sunshine and higher temperatures by the weekend of April 22 and 23. However, we have a few more showers to get through first and there is some not so great weather expected towards the end of the month.