When to see the partial solar eclipse over Northamptonshire TODAY — and watch it safely

Up to 30 percent of the Sun will be obscured over Northamptonshire on Thursday morning

Weather-watchers are keeping fingers crossed the clouds stay away from Northamptonshire TODAY (June 10) as the county will be treated to a partial social eclipse.

Up to a third of the Sun will be blocked out for about two hours mid-morning as the moon passes between it and the Earth .

Observers in Northamptonshire should be able to see a crescent sun instead of a ball — although experts warn looking directly at the partially-eclipsed sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent eye damage.

Scientists advise buying a pair of specially-made glasses or you can make your own at home using a cardboard box to filter out harmful rays!

Up to 89 per cent of the Sun will be obscured — creating a so-called 'ring of fire' — but you need to be in Greenland, northern Canada or north-eastern Russia to see the full annular eclipse!

According to timeanddate.com, the moon is due to start crossing in front of the sun over Northampton at 10.08am, reaching a maximum eclipse by 11.13am before moving away by 12.24pm.

But local forecasters @NNweather are warning Thursday is likely to be dry but cloudier and breezier than today, threatening to put a damper on the spectacle.

The last major eclipse over Northamptonshire was in March 2015 and the next one is not due until 2025.