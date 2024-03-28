What the weather is expected to be like in Northamptonshire across Easter bank holiday weekend

There might be glimmers of sunshine, but don’t pack the umbrella away just yet
Carly Odell
Published 28th Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT
As the long Easter bank holiday weekend nears, many thoughts will be turning to what the weather will allow.

The short answer is yes (hopefully), but not on all four days – so perhaps you might need indoor and outdoor plans to fill out the weekend.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected across the county this afternoon (Thursday March 28). More rain is expected on Good Friday (March 29), but Saturday (March 31) is looking at lot brighter.

Northamptonshire will see a spring mix of sunshine and showers over the Easter bank holiday weekend.Northamptonshire will see a spring mix of sunshine and showers over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Below is a full forecast for the four-day weekend.

Northampton

Good Friday: There is between a 40 and 50 percent chance of rain between 10am and 5pm. Highs of 12C, lows of 5C.

Saturday: Expected to be sunny intervals throughout the day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 5C.

Easter Sunday: Expected to be cloudy all day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 6C.

Easter Monday: Expected to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm. Highs of 11C, lows of 6C.

Kettering

Good Friday: Cloudy, changing to light showers.There is between a 30 and 40 percent chance of rain between 10am and 5pm. Highs of 12C, lows of 5C.

Saturday: Expected to be sunny, changing to cloudy, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 4C.

Easter Sunday: Expected to be cloudy all day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 6C.

Easter Monday: Expected to be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Highs of 11C, lows of 6C.

