What the weather is expected to be like in Northamptonshire across Easter bank holiday weekend

As the long Easter bank holiday weekend nears, many thoughts will be turning to what the weather will allow.

The short answer is yes (hopefully), but not on all four days – so perhaps you might need indoor and outdoor plans to fill out the weekend.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected across the county this afternoon (Thursday March 28). More rain is expected on Good Friday (March 29), but Saturday (March 31) is looking at lot brighter.

Northamptonshire will see a spring mix of sunshine and showers over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Below is a full forecast for the four-day weekend.

Northampton

Good Friday: There is between a 40 and 50 percent chance of rain between 10am and 5pm. Highs of 12C, lows of 5C.

Saturday: Expected to be sunny intervals throughout the day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 5C.

Easter Sunday: Expected to be cloudy all day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 6C.

Easter Monday: Expected to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm. Highs of 11C, lows of 6C.

Kettering

Good Friday: Cloudy, changing to light showers.There is between a 30 and 40 percent chance of rain between 10am and 5pm. Highs of 12C, lows of 5C.

Saturday: Expected to be sunny, changing to cloudy, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 4C.

Easter Sunday: Expected to be cloudy all day, with little chance of rain. Highs of 13C, lows of 6C.