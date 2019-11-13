Weather warning issued as heavy and persistent rain set to hit parts of Northamptonshire

Parts of Northants have been issued with a weather warning for tomorrow (Thursday) as heavy rain looks set to hit the county.

Brackley in the south of the county will be one of the worst hit areas and is currently one of the areas across the UK to be covered by a severe weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Forecasters are predicting that periods of rain are expected to become widespread, persistent and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm are likely widely with the potential for some spots to see spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.

It was initially forecast that the entire county would be impacted with the severe weather but this morning (Wednesday) the Met Office scaled back the warning.

Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough will see heavy rain from around 10am to 1pm.