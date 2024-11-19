Weather forecast for the rest of the week in Northampton as snow continues to fall today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow has fallen across Northamptonshire this morning (Tuesday November 19) and it has made the county feel slightly festive – albeit it a bit early!

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow Met Office weather warning for snow and ice was put in place on Monday (November 18) to run from 7pm to 11am today. However, only a small part of North Northamptonshire was included in the warning.

Snow did, however, fall across the county, with enough settling on quiet roads for snowmen to be built by excited children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As snow continues to fall in some parts of Northamptonshire, many people will be asking ‘is more on the way?’

Snow has hit the county this morning (Tuesday November 19).

Forecast for the rest of the week

According to the Met Office, snow is supposed to stop falling in Northampton between 10am and 11am today. There is, however, between a 70 and 80 percent change of more falling between now and then.

The rest of Tuesday is looking brighter, with lows of -2C and highs of 3C. Local forecaster, NN Weather, adds that it is expected to be icy tonight, with rural lows in the county of -4C.

NN Weather, also says this is the first settling snow in Northamptonshire in November since 2010, which was followed by severe cold weather in December 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who love snow, sadly, there is no more predicted for the week ahead.

Wednesday: Clear, highs of 4C, lows of -2C.

Thursday: Partly cloudy then sunny, highs of 3C, lows of -1C.

Friday: Partly cloudy then sunny intervals, highs of 5C, lows of 0.

Saturday: Light rain and overcast, highs of 11C, lows of 5C.

Sunday: Cloudy then sunny intervals, highs of 9C, lows of 2C.