Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across the county

Weather and flood warnings are in place across Northamptonshire as 2024 starts with heavy rain and strong winds.

Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings – one for strong winds and one for heavy rain. Part of the county has been escalated to an amber warning for wind, too. Both warnings cover all of the county and are in place until 9pm today (Tuesday January 2).

According to Met Office, the heavy rain is likely to cause some travel disruption and a possibility of flooding. Similarly, the wind warning suggests travel delays, as well as damage to trees and possible short term loss of power.

Flooding in Foxhill Road between Long Bucbky and West Haddon. Photo: Helen Louise Brown.

The Environment Agency has also issued a number of flood alerts in Northamptonshire, including at Billing Aquadrome, Cognehoe Mill Caravan Site and for isolated properties close to the River Nene from Wellingborough to Thrapston and from Great Doddington to Cogenhoe.

The flood alert says: “River levels are expected to continue to increase. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.

"Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”

The Met Office has, this morning, also named the bad batch of weather as Storm Henk. NN Weather has posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Storm Henk will bring winds up to 50-60mph with a small chance of gusts up to 60-70mph, later today.