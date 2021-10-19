Weather alert for Northampton, Daventry, Kettering and Corby as Met Office warns of storms and 50mph gusts

Forecasters say Wednesday will be wet and windy across Northamptonshire

Weather experts are warning Northamptonshire could be hit by a fierce storm on Wednesday morning (October 20).

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for a front heading across the country bringing "a brief period of heavy rain, lightning, and strong, gusty winds with hail" between 4am and 12noon.

Stong winds are likely to start battering an area from Daventry to Corby in late-morning and continue into the afternoon.

A spokesman warned: "An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards across Wales and southwestern England into parts of central and eastern England during Wednesday morning.

"Many areas will see a spell of rain whilst some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning, and strong, gusty winds with hail also affecting some spots.