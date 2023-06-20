Students sent home as Northamptonshire secondary school closed due to flooding

A Northamptonshire secondary school is closed today (Tuesday June 20) as flooding has caused the power to be switched off in areas of the building.

Guilsborough Academy has sent pupils home and closed the school after torrential rain this morning has caused flooding.

The school has asked parents to collect their child, if they did not arrive on school busses.

A message posted on the school’s social media says: “Due to a major flood this morning we have to switch off the power to two blocks in the school for safety reasons.

“The buses will be collecting the students and they will be safely transferred back onto the buses to return home.

“You will need to collect your child if they do not catch the bus.

