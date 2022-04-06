Weather watchers say another battering from strong winds and rain is heading for Northamptonshire.

Local forecasters @NNwweather say gusts well over 50 mph are expected in the county on Thursday (April 7).

It tweeted: "A band of rain, some heavy, arrives from the west later on Wednesday morning clearing east around mid-afternoon followed by some brighter skies and scattered showers.

"Tomorrow should be brighter — but the winds in the county will increase with gusts around 50mph by the middle of the day."

Windchill from the northerly gusts will leave temperatures feeling much chillier than the predicted 10°C.

Gardeners may not want to hear that widespread frosts will return too, especially on Friday night (April 8).

The outlook for Easter is not much better either, with Met Office experts warning the East Midlands can expect: "Strong winds and heavy rain, the latter particularly over hills with a chance of snow. Weather warnings are possible. "