Storm Jorge: Met Office downgrades wind warning for Northamptonshire

But rain still brings risk of flooding to county's rivers

Northamptonshire looks set to escape the worst of Storm Jorge this weekend.

Met Office experts rolled back their yellow warning for high winds in the county about an hour before it was due to kick in.

Thursday's alert covered a 12-hour period starting at noon on Saturday February 29 with heavy rain, strong winds and snow heading for parts of the UK

But weather watchers removed Northamptonshire from the list of affected areas and now believe the strongest gusts will register around 40mph compared the 50mph-plus that was expected.

Heavy rain overnight saw flood warnings back in force for areas of county, though.

Flood warnings cover stretches of the River Nene in Northamptonshire

Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Park is under a red flood alert while the National Flood Information service also put out amber warnings for stretches of the River Nene between Thrapston and Northampton and the Tove in South Northamptonshire.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "The Nene catchment river levels remain high and have already caused flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicates an improving picture and flooding to properties is not likely. Flood warnings are not expected to be issued with the exception of the site specific warning at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site .

"But we would advise people to be alert and please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."