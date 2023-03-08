A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, has been put in place for the rest of the week for some parts of Northamptonshire.

As the county sees a sprinkling of snow this morning (Wednesday March 8), the Met Office has issued an updated warning for snow and ice, which is in place for the whole county until 7am on Thursday (March 9).

The forecaster warns: “Spells of snow and icy patches may cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning.”

More snow could be on its way to Northamptonshire.

A further yellow weather warning is also in place for northwestern parts of Northamptonshire until 2pm on Friday (March 10).

The Met Office says: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

