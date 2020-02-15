Second weather warning in force as Storm Dennis strikes Northamptonshire

Met Office issues yellow alert for heavy rain until 9pm Sunday

Another weather warning has been issued for Northamptonshire as Storm Dennis batters the county.

Met Office experts added a yellow alert for heavy rain at around 11am on Saturday (February 15), covering a period from noon through to 9pm on Sunday night.

A yellow warning for high winds in the county was issued on Tuesday as weather watchers predicted a second weekend of 50mph gusts following Storm Ciara' last Sunday.

Flood alerts have already been issued for two areas near Brackley and Towcester and people are advised to check the Flood Information Service website for updates.

Train operators are warning passengers to check before they travel with speed limits imposed on routes through Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough likely to cause delays and cancellations.