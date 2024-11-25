Schools closed across Northamptonshire as neighbourhoods under water and flood warnings in place
Following huge rainfall over the weekend, thanks to Storm Bert, much of Northampton and surrounding villages are underwater and numerous roads are closed. Danger to life and act now flood warnings are also in place in parts of the county. Police are advising people not to travel, unless necessary.
The standing water has led to some schools making the decision to close.
Campion School, Bugbrooke
A notice on the school’s website says: “Campion have been monitoring through the night the weather conditions and the impact of local flooding.
"As the main routes in to the village and school are heavily flooded we have made the decision to close the school today (Monday 25) for the health and safety of all students.
“Local conditions are being monitored throughout the day and we hope to open tomorrow (Tuesday November 26).”
The Bliss Charity Primary School, Nether Heyford
A notice on the school’s website says: “Due to the severe flooding in our area, we regret to inform you that school will be closed on Monday 25 November to ensure the safety of our children, staff, and the wider community.”
