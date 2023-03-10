School closures announced across Northampton and Daventry as county hit by another day of snow

As Northamptonshire is covered by a blanket of snow for another day, schools across Northampton and Daventry have announced closures.

After inches falling on Wednesday (March 8) night into Thursday morning (March 9), there was a brief pause, but the white stuff soon started to fall again overnight into today (Friday, March 10).

Roads appear to be in poor condition, especially minor routes and drivers are advised to take extra caution.

The county is covered in snow once again.

There are delays on the A45 westbound at the Queen Eleanor roundabout, back up to Billing as well as on the M1 northbound near junction 16.

NN Weather tweeted: “A few centimetres are possible in places leading to travel issues before the snow clears later this morning,” and West Northamptonshire’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has also been extended until Saturday morning (March 11).

Due to the settled snow and poor driving conditions, a number of schools have announced they will be closed to pupils today.

Schools closed in Northampton and Daventry

Guilsborough Academy

Principal Simon Frazer posted on the school’s social media: “Guilsborough Academy will be closed today with all learning being transferred to online lessons.

“It is always a challenge making the correct decision when we have difficult weather conditions. Yesterday we remained open and while conditions on site were difficult, with slippery surfaces, good staffing meant we could have additional cover in place during breaks.

“This morning we have been contacted by a significant number of staff who have been affected by school closures elsewhere and also challenging driving conditions. The roads around Guilsborough are becoming difficult and the Health and Safety of all students, staff, parents and carers is my number one priority. With the reduced staffing available on site, it was not possible to maintain safe levels of supervision at all times.

“Teaching staff will set up their remote lessons so that students can login. As usual we will be using Teams for this.

“I apologise for any inconvenience this caused.”

The Gateway School – Tiffield

A message posted on the school’s website says: “School is closed today - Friday 10th March 2023.”

West Haddon Primary School

The school posted on Facebook: “Sorry folks but we are closed for school today.”

Weston Favell Academy

A message on the school’s website reads: “The academy is closed due to snow and staffing levels.”

The Duston School

Principal SamStrickland said in a message on the school’s website: “Please be advised that we are having to close the school today due to the inclement weather. Sadly the school site is not safe, with the car park now virtually impassable.

“Pupils in the Secondary Phase of the school should review their knowledge organisers and complete any homework that has been set. Year 11 and 13 pupils should use today to revise for their forthcoming GCSE and A Level exams. Otherwise all pupils are welcome to safely, with parental permission, enjoy the snow.”

Campion School

The school tweeted: “Due to adverse weather conditions and our rural location, we have done a risk assessment of site and have made the decision to close the school today.”

The Parker Academy, Daventry

The school tweeted: “Due to more snow falling overnight. We have decided to close the school for the day.”

Crick Primary School is also reportedly shut.

If you know of any other school closures let us know on social media or email [email protected]