Parts of Northamptonshire are expected to be hit by strong winds as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Agnes.

The warning for wind is in place from midday on Wednesday (September 27) to 7am on Thursday (September 28) for a lot of the UK north-western parts of Northamptonshire.

Storm Agnes is expected to bring a spell of “strong and disruptive” winds, which could cause damage to some buildings, power cuts and potential delays to public transport. National Highways is also warning drivers to be prepared.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts."

National Highways advises that in high winds, there is a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road, if possible.

Steve Basterfield, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care."

Drivers are also being urged to have a safe T.R.I.P by using a new journey planning checklist.

Top–up. Fuel, oil and screen wash.

Rest. Take a rest break every two hours.

Inspect. Check tyre pressure and tread.

Prepare. Have a plan for all weather conditions.

The roads authority is also advising drivers to stick to main roads, as minor roads are more likely to be obstructed by fallen branches or debris.

National Highways tips for driving in strong winds

Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind

Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle -gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake

Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here

Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles - keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

Five day forecast for Northampton

Wednesday September 27: Cloudy, highs of 19C and lows of 12C.

Thursday September 28: Partly cloudy, highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Friday September 29: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 18C and lows of 9C.

Saturday September 30: Partly cloudy, highs of 18C and lows of 14C.

Sunday October 1: Cloudy, highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

Five day forecast for Kettering

Wednesday September 27: Cloudy, highs of 19C and lows of 12C.

Thursday September 28: Cloudy, highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Friday September 29: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 18C and lows of 9C.

Saturday September 30: Cloudy, highs of 18C and lows of 14C.