Parts of Northamptonshire included in AMBER weather warning for snow and ice over the weekend

Parts of Northamptonshire have been included in an AMBER weather warning for snow and ice over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued the higher warning, which is in place for Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Rothwell, but not the eastern parts of Northamptonshire.

The amber warning is in place from 6pm on Saturday (January 4) to midday on Sunday (January 5).

Regarding the amber warning, the Met Office says: “Snow and freezing rain will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services.”

The weather authority also say there is likely to be between three and seven centimetres of snow within the warning area.

According to the forecast, snow is expected in Northampton from 8pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.