Parts of Northamptonshire included in AMBER weather warning for snow and ice over the weekend

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Parts of Northamptonshire have been included in an AMBER weather warning for snow and ice over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued the higher warning, which is in place for Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Rothwell, but not the eastern parts of Northamptonshire.

The amber warning is in place from 6pm on Saturday (January 4) to midday on Sunday (January 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole of the county remains within the yellow weather warning area, which is in place for snow and ice from midday on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday.

Snow is expected to hit Northamptonshire this weekend.Snow is expected to hit Northamptonshire this weekend.
Snow is expected to hit Northamptonshire this weekend.

Regarding the amber warning, the Met Office says: “Snow and freezing rain will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services.”

The weather authority also say there is likely to be between three and seven centimetres of snow within the warning area.

According to the forecast, snow is expected in Northampton from 8pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthamptonshireNorthamptonRothwellTowcesterDaventry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice