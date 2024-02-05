Part of Northamptonshire included in 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued the warning for Daventry, Kettering, Corby and other parts of the county, from 3am on Thursday (February 8) to 3am on Friday (February 9).

The weather authority is warning of a period of snowfall, which could “bring some disruption”, as well as a small chance that power cuts could occur, and some travel delays.