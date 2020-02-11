Oh, no! Now it's Storm Dennis set to give Northamptonshire another battering

Forecasts fear more damage and disruption from wind and rain this weekend

Weather watchers are warning Northamptonshire will get another battering from Storm Dennis this weekend.

Met Office forecasters predict 54mph gusts for Northamptonshire on Saturday evening

Met Office experts issued a yellow alert for high winds for Saturday with heavy rain and gusts forecast to reach well over 50mph again in the county.

Part of Northampton town centre remains closed today (Tuesday, February 11) after 70mph winds from Storm Ciara ripped off part of the roof at Sol Central entertainment and leisure complex.

And the Rushden Lakes leisure building housing Cineworld, 360Play, Rock Up, Paradise Island and Flipout is also closed on safety grounds until at least Wednesday (February 12).

The latest storm is not expected to match Ciara's trail of destruction. But Met Office scientists fear there is the potential for more damage and disruption over a 12-hour period from noon on Saturday as Dennis blows in from the North Atlantic.

Met Office weather warning for Saturday covers the whole of England

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday.

"Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara but disruption is still likely.

"Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas."

Ciara caused power cuts, blocked roads and train cancellations as trees came down, plus damage to residential houses. Parts of the M1 and A14 were blocked for up to 12 hours by overturned lorries.

This lorry was blown over on the A14 as Storm Ciara caused chaos last Sunday

Northamptonshire escaped any major floodlng last weekend. But with heavy rain also forecast and ground already saturated there is an increased risk to areas around the River Nene.