October BBQ anyone? Northamptonshire set to see unseasonal highs of 25C this weekend

Forecasts for Northamptonshire this weekend are showing unseasonal highs of up to 25C – so don’t put that barbeque away just yet!

Local forecaster, NN Weather, says Saturday (October 7) and Sunday (October 8) the temperature is expected to reach 24C, with the possibility of 25C in a few places.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NN Weather said: “A weather map more akin to mid-summer rather than October.

“This weekend a southerly breeze will bring some very warm conditions for the time of year with 24C forecast and a possibility of 25C in a few locations.

“It’ll be dry with spells of sunshine.”