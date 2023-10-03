News you can trust since 1869
October BBQ anyone? Northamptonshire set to see unseasonal highs of 25C this weekend

We’ve had winter-like rain in the middle of the summer, and now we’re looking at temperature predictions akin to mid-summer, but in October
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Forecasts for Northamptonshire this weekend are showing unseasonal highs of up to 25C – so don’t put that barbeque away just yet!

Local forecaster, NN Weather, says Saturday (October 7) and Sunday (October 8) the temperature is expected to reach 24C, with the possibility of 25C in a few places.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NN Weather said: “A weather map more akin to mid-summer rather than October.

Parks could be heaving this weekend as an unseasonal high of 25C is predicted across Northamptonshire.
Parks could be heaving this weekend as an unseasonal high of 25C is predicted across Northamptonshire.
“This weekend a southerly breeze will bring some very warm conditions for the time of year with 24C forecast and a possibility of 25C in a few locations.

“It’ll be dry with spells of sunshine.”

National forecaster, AccuWeather, seconds the unseasonal weather, with predictions of 24C in Northampton and Kettering on Saturday, which will be “pleasantly warm with plenty of sunshine”. On Sunday, it predicts 22C and “warm with increasing clouds”.

