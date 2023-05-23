Northamptonshire set to bask in sunshine and temperatures of 20C plus over bank holiday weekend

The bank holiday weekend is set to be a warm one across Northamptonshire, according to weather forecasters.

From Friday (May 26) through to Monday (May 29), temperatures are set to be between 17C and 21C, with full sun on certain days and partial sun on others.

With plenty going on across the bank holiday weekend, the warmer weather could not have come at a better time.

As the sun shines this weekend, parks are sure to be busy.

Here’s what AccuWeather is predicting for the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend

Northampton

Wednesday (May 24): 21C, partly sunny and pleasant

Thursday (May 25): 20C, partly sunny

Friday (May 26): 17C, periods of clouds and sun

Saturday (May 27): 19C, plenty of sunshine

Sunday (May 28): 21C, mostly cloudy

Monday (May 29): 20C, mostly cloudy

Local forecaster, NN Weather, added that “the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend is looking dry with warm sunny spells”.

The Met Office is also predicting similar temperatures with sunshine and dry days for the rest of the week and the weekend.