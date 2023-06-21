Northamptonshire school reopens after students sent home due to flooding

A Northamptonshire school has reopened after students were sent home following torrential rain and flooding.

Guilsborough Academy had to close on Tuesday (June 20) after it had to send students home as flooding forced the school to switch off power in two blocks of the building.

Today (Wednesday June 21), the school has reopened.

A post on the school’s social media from Tuesday evening said: "A heartfelt thank you to all parents/carers for your overwhelming support this morning following the announcement of the academy’s closure today due to flooding.

“I can confirm that there are no longer any students on-site, the academy will be open tomorrow and we’re putting contingencies in place to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the student’s timetables.

“Can I also send my sincere thanks to all students and staff, whose support and cooperation has been amazing.