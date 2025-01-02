Northamptonshire included in Met Office weather warning for 'heavy snow' over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for “heavy snow” has been issued by the Met Office – and Northamptonshire is included.

The warning is in place from midday on Saturday (January 4) until 11.50pm on Sunday (January 5), and covers all of Northamptonshire, as we all most of England.

The weather authority says “heavy snow may cause some disruption” and warns of a small chance of power cuts and delays on roads and on public transport, as up to 5cm could fall.

On the Met Office website, the warning adds: “Currently, parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England are most at risk of disruption, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of Wales and/or the Pennines. This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

However, the Met Office – and NN Weather – say it is likely the warning area and start and end times may change as “confidence increases”.