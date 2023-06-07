The first ever heat-health warning has been issued – and Northamptonshire is included.

The warning from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, is in place for six regions - including the East Midlands – from 9am Friday (June 9) to 9am Monday (June 12).

It warns that if current forecast temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be “some impacts across the health and social care sector”.

The sun is set to shine on Northamptonshire this weekend - so much so a heat-health alert has been issued.

Although temperatures are predicted to reach 25C in Northamptonshire, elsewhere in the country could see highs of 30C.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

How to keep yourself and others safe during hot weather, according to the agencies

Check on family and friends if they are at higher risk

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

Plan physical exercise at cooler times of the day

Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

Cover up if you’re outside, seek shade and apply sun cream

Drink plenty of fluids and limit alcohol consumption

What is the new heat-health system?

The warning comes days after the two authorities joined forces to create a new heat-health alerting (HHA) service.

The new system will focus more specifically on the health impacts that high temperatures could have on the health of the population.